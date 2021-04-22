Lil Yachty confirms ‘Michigan Boat Boy’ release date with new trailer

Lil Yachty has confirmed the release date for his ‘Michigan Boat Boy’ mixtape with a new trailer – watch it below.

Set to arrive on Friday (April 23), the new project will mark the rapper’s first new full-length since 2020’s ‘Lil Boat 3’, which received a deluxe edition later that same year.

Yachty was born-and-raised in Atlanta, but he’s always had a special kinship with various figures from the Michigan scene – specifically in Detroit and Flint. This new project will see him pay homage to the Great Lakes State and some of its artists.

In the trailer accompanying the mixtape announcement, Yachty discusses being blown away by Michigan’s current crop of rappers, and how he wants this mixtape to shine a light on the state’s still somewhat underground scene to gain international exposure.

See the trailer below:

Last October, Yachty shared a first taste of ‘Michigan Boat Boy’ in the form of ‘Royal Rumble’, a posse cut that features Michigan artists like Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG and Icewear Vezzo.

Earlier this year it was announced that Lil Yachty was reportedly working on developing a heist film centred on the popular card game, UNO.

According to Variety, the film, being made with UNO’s owner Mattel, will be set in the underground hip-hop scene of Atlanta. The screenplay has been written by Marcy Kelly, and Yachty himself is reportedly being eyed for the lead role.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone have been announced as the new headliners of Rolling Loud Miami festival’s rescheduled 2021 edition.

The three-day event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will also feature Lil Yachty, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and “special guest” Bobby Shmurda.