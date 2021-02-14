Lil Yachty drops trippy new video for ‘In My Stussy’s’ with Vince Staples

Lil Yachty and Vince Staples have shared a trippy new video for their collaborative track ‘In My Stussy’s’ – watch it below.

Taken from Yachty’s recently released ‘Lil Boat 3.5’, the rapper’s new video is the third he’s dropped in the past two weeks. It follows ‘Asshole’ and non-album cut ‘Royal Rumble’, which sees him team up with six Michigan rappers.

‘In My Stussy’s’, which marks Staples’ first verse of 2021, is one in a collection of new tracks by Yachty that appears on the deluxe edition of 2020’s ‘Lil Boat 3’. Other guests include Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Oliver Tree and Cochise.

Watch the video for ‘In My Stussy’s’ below:

Earlier this month it was revealed that Yachty is working on developing a heist film centred on the popular card game, UNO.

The film, which is being made with UNO’s owner Mattel, will be set in the underground hip-hop scene of Atlanta – Yachty’s native city. The screenplay has been written by Marcy Kelly, and Yachty himself is reportedly being eyed for the lead role.

“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” the rapper said in a statement. “I played UNO as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.” Meanwhile, Vince Staples has reflected on working with the late SOPHIE on his album ‘Big Fish Theory’. Advertisement The rapper paid tribute to the artist and producer after SOPHIE’s death was confirmed on January 30.

“Can’t even be sad cause cuh would look at me like I was crazy lol,” Staples wrote in the first of four tweets paying tribute to SOPHIE.

“Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word,” he continued.

“And don’t let the verse be deep or heartfelt cause she stopping the computer and walking outside until you get bacc on some gangsta shit.”