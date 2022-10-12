Lil Yachty officially releases viral song ‘Poland’

Lil Yachty‘s viral hit track ‘Poland’ has been officially released, along with an official music video.

Following several leaks last week, Lil Yachty shared the new song to SoundCloud, where it quickly went viral. Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa and more celebrities quickly reacted to the cut’s now-famous hook: “I took the Wock to Poland.”

Today, Yachty has officially released the song – produced by F1lthy, Lucian and Lukrative, and still just over 80 seconds long – on digital streaming platforms.

Advertisement

‘Poland’ marks Yachty’s first official solo track of this year, following several features on songs including Fivio Foreign‘s ‘Slime’ and Diplo‘s ‘Humble’. The rapper’s last full-length release was 2020’s ‘Lil Boat 3’, though last year saw the rapper share his ‘Michigan Boat Boy’ mixtape and ‘Birthday Mix 6’ EP.

Listen to ‘Poland’ below.

Earlier this year (January 22), Yachty teased an “alternative” album with “psychedelic” elements that won’t exhibit his usual rap music.

The rapper made the comments while picking up new custom pieces at the Atlanta-based jewellery store Icebox, which released a clip from his visit.

“My new album is a non-rap album,” he said in footage captured at the store [per Complex]. Yachty added that it was the first time he’d publicly addressed the project: “It’s alternative, it’s sick.”

Advertisement

When asked who or what inspired him to go in a different musical direction, he answered: “I’ve always wanted to [make an alternative album] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers.”.