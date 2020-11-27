Lil Yachty releases deluxe version of latest album ‘Lil Boat 3’

Lil Yachty has released a deluxe version of his latest album ‘Lil Boat 3’ – listen to it below.

Originally released in March, the rapper’s fourth album features the track ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’ with Drake and DaBaby. Other guests include Tyler, The Creator, Lil Keed, and Future.

The new version of the album is called Lil Boat 3.5 and includes tracks with the likes of Vince Staples, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti. You can listen to it below.

Earlier this month, Lil Yachty remixed the Saved By The Bell theme song for a spin-off of the classic teen sitcom.

Set 30 years on from the original events at California’s Bayside High, the new series sees original cast member Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprise his role as Zack Morris, who is now a local politician.

Forced to merge two high schools thanks to a local government scandal, Morris creates a rift between the town’s rich and poor teenagers. “The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.”

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty is being sued after he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles last year.

The rapper, real name Miles McCollum, is being sued by a man called Jimmy Quivac – who claims that he was assaulted by McCollum and his crew.

According to TMZ, Quivac is suing the rapper for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He claims that Yachty and his crew attacked him as he attempted to enter the festival.