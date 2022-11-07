Lil Yachty says Drake’s ‘Circo Loco’ line is not about Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion alleged that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot following a house party in July 2020, which Lanez denied.

Lanez was charged months later with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the assault charge in November 2020, with the court trial now scheduled for November 28.

Shortly after ‘Her Loss’ was release on November 4, Megan Thee Stallion shared a series of tweets demanding unnamed rappers stop referencing her shooting, including one which read: “Stop using my shooting for clout… Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!”

In another she wrote: “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name”.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Now, Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the track, has weighed in on the controversy.

“I know he’s not going to address it, because I know Drake,” he said in an Instagram live last week. “It’s not about Megan it’s about women lying about their butt shots saying it’s real when it’s fake.”

‘Her Loss’ was first announced on October 23 with the release of the music video for ‘Jimmy Crooks’, which features both Drake and 21 Savage, and was included on the tracklist of Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Last week, Drake and Savage promoted ‘Her Loss’ with a series of parody interviews and magazine covers, appearing on the cover of a fake edition of Vogue with an accompanying message of thanks to editor Anna Wintour “​​for the love and support on his historic moment”.

While ‘Her Loss’ marks Drake and Savage’s first full-length project, the duo have collaborated on a handful of songs in the past, beginning with the release of ‘Sneakin’ in 2016. They also both appeared to the Juicy J-sampling track ‘Knife Talk’ (from ‘Honestly, Nevermind), as well as ‘Mr. Right Now’ alongside Metro Boomin.