Lil Yachty says Twitch streamers make “more money” than “90 per cent of rappers”

Lil Yachty has shared his belief that Twitch streamers are currently making “more money” than “90 per cent of rappers.”

Recently, the Atlanta rapper appeared as a guest on the streetwear store CoolKicks’ ‘Shopping For Sneakers’ web series. At the end of the vlog, he and the host discussed famous Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross – who are both friends of Yachty’s.

“Shouts out the whole AMP [Cenat’s creator group], shouts out fuckin’ Adin Ross,” he said. “The young guys, the young bros, they goin’ crazy. Kai for sure got more money than, I think, 90 per cent of rappers. 90 per cent of rappers, I think Kai got more money than them. Adin too, sure!”

In February, Cenat earned 300,000 subscribers in one month, breaking the record for the most Twitch subscriptions in a month. At the time of writing, he has 7.3million subscribers and has a net worth of $12 million (£9,852,960).

Adin Ross is one of the wealthiest streamers in the world with a net worth of $40 million (£32,830,000).

Elsewhere in the video, Yachty claimed that he and Post Malone were the first rappers to be on Twitch.

He said: “I was the first rapper to stream. [In] 2017. Before anyone, Twitch wasn’t even popping and I was on Twitch. It was me and Post Malone on Twitch. 2017, nobody was there. I think I was there before Post Malone, but it was just us as the only rappers. Seven years ago.”

Soulja Boy, who launched his Twitch channel in 2016, subsequently responded in a video online. “Lil Yachty, sit yo bitch-ass down, n****,” he said. “Drake, you and Lil Yachty getting on my muthafucking nerves. Fuck wrong with y’all pussy-ass n****s?

“Bitch, you wasn’t the first n-gga to do shit. Lil bitch-ass, pussy-ass, punk-ass, Oreo-looking-ass, fuck-ass n****.” Lil Yachty has not replied to Soulja Boy’s tirade.

In other news, Yachty featured in Drake’s music video for ‘Another Late Night’ from his recent studio album ‘For All The Dogs’. Fans speculated that the single would feature Yachty after someone captured footage of him and the Canadian artist on the set of the music video.

Earlier this year, NME lauded Yachty’s fifth full-length record ‘Let’s Start Here’ as one of the best albums of 2023 so far. Thomas Smith wrote: “The Atlanta rapper goes full Tame Impala on this psych-rock escapade. One of the year’s most surprising – and enjoyable – listens.”