Lily Allen at work on new album: “You will be able to hear things soon”

Lily Allen has revealed that she is underway with work on a new album, and told fans that they can expect to hear the new material “soon”.

The update was shared by the British singer-songwriter last night (February 15), when she took to social media to respond to a fan asking about new music.

“Please when are you making a follow-up to your best LP, ‘No Shame’?,” they asked the singer on X/Twitter yesterday, to which she replied: “I am making it now, I don’t know how long it will take, but you will be able to hear some things soon.”

At time of writing, it is not yet clear what the album will be titled or when it is expected to be released. However, when it does arrive it will mark Allen’s first full-length LP ‘No Shame’, which arrived back in 2018.

I am making it now, I don’t know how long it will take, but you will be able to hear some things soon. https://t.co/zMkQpkYFng — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) February 15, 2024

The update surrounding an upcoming album also comes just weeks after the singer teased fans by stating she had already written around 50 songs for a new project.

At the end of January, she took to social media to reply to a fan who wrote: “My Roman Empire is to think how Lily Recorded around 40 songs for her 5th project and NONE was released…”, cheekily quipping that the number of songs written is “more like 50 now”.

Following her reply, a fan asked where ‘Party Line’ – an unreleased song that Lily Allen debuted live in 2018 – was, to which Allen said it was “in a Dropbox or a WeTransfer” but couldn’t be accessed as she had forgotten the username and password.

It still remains unclear whether the post means the song has been lost forever, or if it will be released in the future once it has been recovered.

As well as dropping hints that new music is on the horizon, Lily Allen has also revealed that she will be re-releasing her album ‘It’s Not Me It’s You’ for Record Store Day 2024.

She shared the news on social media yesterday, posting a link to Record Store Day’s official website and adding a photo of the new vinyl edition – which comes a zoetrope disc. It will be available from April 20 and you can check out other Record Store Day 2024 releases here.

Lily Allen’s teasing of new music comes after she revealed that she had returned to the studio after her guest performance at Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set in 2022. After the appearance– she and Rodrigo duetted ‘Fuck You’ – she hinted that she might not be retiring from music just yet.

Speaking about returning to the studio, Allen accredited the performance with Rodrigo for “sparking something” in her that rekindled her yearning to write and record new music. Before this, Allen said in 2020 that she had finished working on a new album and was writing for three musicals at the time, though that supposed album has never been released.

She also spoke to NME back in 2018, where she opened up about what it was like to write and record her last studio album and her attitude towards social media. Check it out above.

Besides music, Allen has also forged a name for herself in acting – both onstage and on screen. She made her theatre debut in the 2021 play 2:22 A Ghost Story, followed by last year’s The Pillowman. On-screen, she has appeared as Elizabeth Taylor in the 2019 film How To Build A Girl and as Mel in the 2023 comedy series Dreamland.