Lily Allen has been in Nashville working on new music: “It’s quite intimidating being here”

Lily Allen has revealed that she has been working on new music in Nashville.

The British pop icon shared the update in a new discussion on her Miss Me? podcast with close friend Miquita Oliver. During the episode, the singer and actor revealed that she has been working on new music, and even begun recording for a new release across the pond.

If it turns out to be an album, the project would mark her first musical release in six years, and the follow-up to her 2018 album ‘No Shame’.

“I’m in Nashville where everyone is really good. There’s so much legacy,” she said, explaining how she ventured Stateside to work on the new material. “I have to say it’s quite intimidating being here. People are really talented.”

She continued, adding: “I wrote a song yesterday which was quite good, I’m happy with it.”

The update from Allen also comes after she revealed earlier this year that she had written around 50 new songs for her upcoming album.

She shared the news on social media in January, replying to a fan who wrote: “My Roman Empire is to think how Lily Recorded around 40 songs for her 5th project and NONE was released…” In response, Allen cheekily quipped that the number of songs written is “more like 50 now”.

Among the unreleased tracks is ‘Party Line’ – an unreleased song that Lily Allen debuted live in 2018 at Way Out West Festival. When asked about that particular track was in a follow-up fan tweet, she responded: “IN A DROPBOX OR A WETRANSFER THAT I CANT REMEMBER THE USERNAME LET ALONE THE PASSWORDS FOR”.

It is currently unclear if Allen’s X post means the song has been lost forever, or if it will be released in the future once it has been recovered.

More recently, the singer shared another update with fans, telling them in February that they can expect to hear the new material “soon”.

Lily Allen’s teasing of a wealth of new music comes after she revealed that she had returned to the studio following her special guest performance at Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury 2022 set. After the blockbuster performance – she and Rodrigo duetted ‘Fuck You’ – she hinted that she might not be retiring from music just yet.

Speaking about returning to the studio, Allen credited the performance with Rodrigo for “sparking something” in her that rekindled her yearning to write and record new music.

Before this, Allen said in 2020 that she had finished working on a new album and was writing for three musicals at the time, though that supposed album has never been released.

Besides music, Allen has also forged a name for herself in acting – both onstage and on screen. She made her theatre debut in the 2021 play 2:22 A Ghost Story, followed by last year’s The Pillowman. On-screen, she has appeared as Elizabeth Taylor in the 2019 film How To Build A Girl and as Mel in the 2023 comedy series Dreamland.