Lily Allen hints she may not retire “just yet” after Olivia Rodrigo Glastonbury performance

Lily Allen has hinted that she may not retire from music “just yet” after appearing alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury 2022.

During Rodrigo’s set at Worthy Farm over the weekend she brought out Allen to perform ‘Fuck You’, a rendition dedicated to the five members of the US Supreme Court who voted on Friday (June 24) to overturn the Roe vs. Wade ruling, which guaranteed women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy.

“I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.

“This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

The pair then covered Allen’s hit ‘Fuck You’, which you can see footage of below.

Following the set Allen took to Instagram, writing: “Quite emosh. Things are truly messed up, but at least my babies got to see their mamma play and slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star. They were very proud and so was I.

“I didn’t know whether I’d be able to get up on a stage like that sober again if I’m honest, a part of me thought it was all in the past,” she added. “I had the most amazing day. Thanks Olivia Rodrigo for having us. You smashed your first Glastonbury.”

Discussing her own future in the music industry, Allen added: “Who knows, maybe I won’t hang up my [microphone] just yet.”

See the post below.

Reviewing Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “Bringing out Lily Allen to perform Allen’s 2009 earworm ‘Fuck You’, Rodrigo dedicates the track to members of the supreme court responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, later name-checking members ‘who have showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom’ as Allen encourages the audience to raise their middle fingers.”

Allen last released an album in 2018 with ‘No Shame’. Since then, she has marked two years of sobriety and made her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22.

She tied the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas in 2020, the singer confirming the news with pictures on her Instagram page.