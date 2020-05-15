Lily Allen says she was contacted about potential ‘American Horror Story’ role

Lily Allen has claimed she was once contacted about potentially starring in American Horror Story.

In a new video to fans on Instagram, the singer said she received a phone call “maybe six months, maybe a year ago” about the prospect of starring in in the show.

She went on to explain that she was asked whether she was available to film the show this autumn, adding: “They were interested in me being in American Horror Story, sounds plausible.”

But Allen also explains that while she laughed with her manager about it, she completely forgot about the call until she discussed the show with her boyfriend, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour.

After recollecting the call, Allen explained: “So then I was like yeah, I’ll call Seb [Chew] about that, and speak to him because it could be quite interesting. I called my manager today and he has absolutely no recollection.”

She added: “Seb searched his emails and nothing was there, and then called my mum thinking it came from her, she said she had no idea what he was talking about.”

She goes on to insist that she “did not make this up” and asks the show’s production crew to contact her again, prompting Harbour to jump in and add: “Ryan Murphy [showrunner], please just call my girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Macaulay Culkin is set to play an “insane part” in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story which involves “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates.