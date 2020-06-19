Lime Cordiale, Ali Barter to play livestream concert to raise awareness for homeless youth

Lime Cordiale, Boo Seeka, Ali Barter and Lisa Mitchell are among the list of artists set to perform as part of a livestream concert raising awareness around homeless youth in Australia.

The virtual event is being organised by comedian and triple j presenter Ciaran Lyons, who took part in SBS series Filthy, Rich and Homeless – which saw high-profile Australians experience homelessness for 10 days.

While on the show, Lyons sought out shelter at Taldumande Youth Services Crisis Refuge, which provides accommodation and services for vulnerable and homeless young people aged 12 to 21. Now an ambassador for the organisation, Lyons says he hopes to raise much needed funds for the service with the online event.

“I am honoured to become an Ambassador for Taldumande Youth Services and I hope the concert will give Australians an insight into the challenges faced by homeless children and young people,” Lyons said in a statement.

The concert will take place on Big Top Sydney’s Instagram account on Sunday, June 28 from 4PM AEST. The lineup is also set to feature Hein Cooper, Mashd N Kutcher and Tyne-James Organ performing remotely from their homes/studios, with more to be announced.

The event will also feature Powderworks, a band formed by a young man by the name of Max who spent a few years at Taldumande after becoming homeless in his teens.

Head to the Big Top’s website here for more information.