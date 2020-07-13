Lime Cordiale add extra shows to upcoming album tour

Due to popular demand, Lime Cordiale have added several new dates to their upcoming tour. In July and August, the indie-pop duo will tour Sydney, Brisbane, Newcastle and Adelaide to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘14 Steps To A Better You’, which arrived last Friday (July 10).

Initially, Lime Cordiale had only announced a limited number of shows to mark the release of the album. However, today the band have bolstered their tour with the addition of more than ten new dates. Each gig will operate at limited capacity in compliance with social distancing restrictions.

Notably, the duo have not scheduled any Melbourne shows as the city continues to report a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

In addition to their tour, Lime Cordiale will perform at Rebound 2020 in Darwin on July 25. Mallrat and Hot Dub Time Machine will also play at the festival.

Tickets to Lime Cordiale’s tour are on sale now via their website.

NME gave ’14 Steps To A Better You’ a four-star review, writing that “across the album, the band champion the idea of embracing the unknown”.

“Our advice for a better you? Listen to Lime Cordiale.”

Lime Cordiale’s ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ Tour:

July:

Tuesday 14 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Wednesday 15 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Thursday 16 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Friday 17 (Early Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli SOLD OUT

Friday 17 (Late Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli SOLD OUT

Monday 20 (Early Show) – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Monday 20 (Late Show) – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Tuesday 21 (Early Show) – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Tuesday 21 (Late Show) – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory SOLD OUT

Wednesday 22 (Early Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel SOLD OUT

Wednesday 22 (Late Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel SOLD OUT

Wednesday 29 (Early Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Wednesday 29 (Late Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 30 July (Early Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 30 July (Late Show) – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

August:

Tuesday 4 (Early Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 4 (Late Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Wednesday 5 (Early Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Wednesday 5 (Late Show) – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 6 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre