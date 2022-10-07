Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba share Fatboy Slim remix of ‘Holiday’

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba have shared Fatboy Slim‘s remix of their single ‘Holiday’, lifted from the trio’s 2021 EP ‘Cordi Elba’.

READ MORE: How Australian indie duo Lime Cordiale made a record with Hollywood royalty Idris Elba

Released today (October 7), Fatboy Slim’s version of the cut takes it from a laidback, sun-drenched beach ‘Holiday’ to a sweaty nightclub anthem. The renowned English DJ has cranked up the tempo and layered it with resounding bass, repackaging it with distinctive Fatboy Slim flair.

Check it out below and watch the Lime Cordiale boys’ reaction to it here.

Advertisement

Lime Cordiale — the project of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach — first linked up with Luther star Elba early last year.

During a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Elba joined the band onstage to add his own verse to ‘Unnecessary Things’, a cut off their album ’14 Steps To A Better You’.

Months later, the trio released their first single together ‘Apple Crumble’, along with the announcement that a six-track EP was on the way. Other singles on the EP included ‘What’s Not To Like’ and their redux of ‘Unnecessary Things’. Both ‘What’s Not To Like’ and ‘Apple Crumble’ made it into triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021, coming in at #41 and #14, respectively.

Speaking to NME in January about the unlikely collaboration’s origin story, Elba said: “I like a lot of different music but I’ve always kept an ear out for Australian acts. Lime Cordiale jumped on my radar and honestly, I just love the music.”

“With this record, we were able to explore new territories because we didn’t have to be just an indie band,” added Louis Leimbach. “It was our excuse to try new things.”