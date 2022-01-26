Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba share new video for ‘Unnecessary Things’ redux

Cordi Elba – the unlikely, yet duly acclaimed collaboration between Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba – have shared a quasi-nostalgic video for their track ‘Unnecessary Things’.

Framed around a choppy, sepia-toned film aesthetic, the video comprises shots of the Sydney indie-rockers and Hollywood heavyweight performing together in the former’s hometown, recording their eponymous ‘Cordi Elba’ EP, and enjoying some lowkey time off between dates of Lime Cordiale’s recent Australian tour.

The song itself is a reworking of a stripped-back track from the expanded ‘relapse’ version of Lime Cordiale’s 2020 album, ‘14 Steps To A Better You’. It formed the basis of the ‘Cordi Elba’ project, singer Louis Leimbach told NME earlier this month; Elba was recruited to guest on a redux of the song between film shoots, before the trio grew to become close friends and the project spiralled into a full record.

Take a look at the video for ‘Unnecessary Things’, directed by Tim Swallow, below:

‘Unnecessary Things’ serves as the third single from ‘Cordi Elba’, following ‘Apple Crumble’ and ‘What’s Not To Like’ (both of which made it into this year’s triple j Hottest 100). Before its release, NME labelled the record one of its most anticipated of 2022, writing: “It’s an undisputed candidate for release of the summer, lacquered in breezy surf-rock riffs, buoyant beats and sun-kissed melodies.”

Fans will be able to hear tracks from the record live when Lime Cordiale – who recently won the 2021 ARIA Award for Best Australian Live Act – embark on their long-delayed ’14 Steps To A Better You’ tour this April. They’ll hit stages in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with tickets available now via their website.

The band are also due to kick off the third edition their own touring “freshtival”, The Squeeze, at the start of April. They’ll be joined by Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, Teenage Dads, merci, mercy and The Vanns at all but two of the 12 shows, with Beddy Rays replacing the latter for those other dates.

In a four-star review of Lime Cordiale’s J Award-winning debut, NME’s Ali Shutler described ’14 Steps To A Better You’ as “a scrapbook of lessons learnt and hearts broken”, noting that “it’s more refined [and] more considered but still inspires excitement at every starry-eyed turn. By reimagining self-help books – with a smirk – they put power in the hands of the listener.”