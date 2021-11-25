Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba team up again for new single ‘What’s Not To Like’

The unusual pairing of Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba have shared their second collaborative single together, ‘What’s Not To Like’.

The upbeat track has a grittier edge to what fans have come to expect from Lime Cordiale, with garage riffs and attention-grabbing percussion sitting alongside Elba’s vocals.

“I had this song title written down in my notes for a lyric. It was a concept we’d been toying with for a while but Idris related to it and wrote these verses in the room with us,” Lime Cordiale’s Oli Leimbach said in a statement.

“He told us about an industry party the night before, about people looking over his shoulder searching for someone more important to talk to until they worked out they WERE talking to someone important.”

‘What’s Not To Like’ is lifted from Lime Cordiale and Elba’s forthcoming mini-album ‘Cordi Elba’, arriving on January 14 through Chugg and Elba’s 7Wallace label. The record’s lead single, ‘Apple Crumble’, was released back in September.

“We wrote everything together,” Leimbach said earlier this year. “We were all writing lyrics – it wasn’t our music or his music, it was smack bang down the middle with every lyric.”

Elba had previously teamed up with the band earlier this year, when he contributed a rap verse to the band’s track ‘Unnecessary Things’ during a Sydney show.

Earlier this week, Lime Cordiale went home with the ARIA Award for Best Australia Live Act. The crew are due to tour Australia through April and May next year.