Lime Cordiale announce ’14 Steps To A Better You’ Australian tour

Lime Cordiale have announced today that they’ll be finally taking their 2020 album ’14 Steps To A Better You’ on a nationwide Australian tour.

Set for this October, the duo of Louis and Oli Leimbach will be playing their biggest headline shows to date on the six-date tour.

Lime Cordiale will be playing one show in both Brisbane and Melbourne, and will be playing two shows in Sydney and in Perth. Tickets for all shows go on sale from 3pm local time on Friday, April 30.

However, fans will have the chance to access three different pre-sales. The Telstra Plus pre-sale will run 48 hours from 11am local time on Tuesday, April 27, while both the Chugg Entertainment Members and the Frontier Members pre-sales run 24 hours from 12pm local time on Thursday, April 29.

The forthcoming tour comes off the back of the band’s recent east coast tour, the final show of which saw Idris Elba join the duo on stage and rap a verse to the band’s track ‘Unneccesary Things’.

At the end of the month, Lime Cordiale will join Amy Shark, Jimmy Barnes, The Rubens and more at ANZAC Day concert Music On The Home Front at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Lime Cordiale’s 2021 ’14 Steps To A Better You’ Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 9 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 15 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 16 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 22 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday 29 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Saturday 30 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre