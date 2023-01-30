Lime Cordiale announce ‘Fantastical Country Club Experience’ tour

Lime Cordiale have announced an eight-date regional tour for March and April, which the band have dubbed their ‘Fantastical Country Club Experience’.

The stint will kick off with two shows in Dee Why – an 18+ gig on March 17 and an all-ages gig on March 19 – before the band round the month out with dates in Wollongong and Albury. They’ll hit Frankston next on the first Sunday in April, then head to the Sunshine Coast and Port Macquarie over the following weekend, before wrapping up in Rooty Hill on April 15.

Joining them for all eight shows will be Adelaide indie-pop artist Aleksiah. Bella Amor will also perform at the first four dates of the tour, while Coterie will serve as the lead support for the last four.

The tour coincides with the band’s upcoming Wine Machine dates in the Hunter Valley and Canberra, where Lime Cordiale will perform on March 18 and 25, respectively. Tickets for their headline shows go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday (February 2), with a pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier (February 1) – see here for more info.

Lime Cordiale have a big year ahead, with a press release confirming that their third studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ’14 Steps To A Better You’, as well as their ‘Cordi Elba’ EP with Idris Elba – is in the pipeline. Featured on it will be all three of the singles released last year: ‘Facts Of Life’, ‘Country Club’ and ‘Colin’.

Over the weekend, all three of those singles charted in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2022: ‘Country Club’ at Number 60, ‘Colin’ at Number 34 and ‘Facts Of Life’ at Number 15. ‘Holy Moley’, from ‘Cordi Elba’, also came in at Number 93.

Lime Cordiale’s ‘Fantastical Country Club Experience’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 17 – Gayamaygal and Garigal Country/Dee Why, Dee Why RSL*

Sunday 19 – Gayamaygal and Garigal Country/Dee Why, Dee Why RSL* (AA)

Friday 24 – Dharawal Country/Wollongong, Waves*

Friday 31 – Wiradjuri Country/Albury, Beer Deluxe*

APRIL

Sunday 2 – Bunurong Country/Frankston, The Pier**

Saturday 8 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country/Sunshine Coast, Venue 114

Sunday 9 – Birpai Country/Port Macquarie, Panthers**

Saturday 15 – Darug Country/Rooty Hill, The Coliseum**

* with Bella Amor and Aleksiah

** with Coterie and Aleksiah

