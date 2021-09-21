Lime Cordiale announce joint mini-album with Idris Elba

Lime Cordiale have announced a new collaborative mini-album with actor and fellow musician Idris Elba.

The record, titled ‘Cordi Elba’, will be released on January 14 through Chugg and Elba’s 7Wallace label. The music was recorded while the actor was in Sydney shooting for a film earlier this year.

“We wrote everything together,” Lime Cordiale’s Oli Leimbach said in a statement. “We were all writing lyrics – it wasn’t our music or his music, it was smack bang down the middle with every lyric.”

The album’s lead single, ‘Apple Crumble’, is accompanied by a collage-style music video directed by Joe Neathway. Watch it below:

Elba had previously teamed up with the band earlier this year, when he contributed a rap verse to the band’s track ‘Unnecessary Things’ during a Sydney show. Leimbach had also alluded to an upcoming collaborative project during an interview with the Daily Telegraph in March.

“I wanted to collaborate,” Elba said of the new album. “We agreed about the vibe and the song was there. They were really open to ideas; it was an opportunity for me to write songs I normally wouldn’t write. Ultimately, this is a step into a new universe musically for me.”

In addition to new music, Lime Cordiale have rescheduled their ’14 Steps To A Better You’ national tour, which was expected to commence this October. Now spread across April and May next year, the tour includes a new date in Sydney. They will be supported by Teenage Dads and Illuka in all states, as well as Dulcie in Western Australia. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 24) through the band’s website.

Lime Cordiale’s rescheduled national tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 7 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Friday 8 – Perth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Tuesday 12 – Melbourne, Sydney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 20 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Wednesday 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

MAY

Friday 6 – Brisbane, Riverstage

