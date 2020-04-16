Lime Cordiale announce second album, share new single and video

Lime Cordiale will release their second full-length album, ’14 Steps To A Better You’ on July 10 via Chugg Music. The band premiered a single from the album, entitled ‘On Our Own’, this morning (April 17). ‘On Our Own’ is accompanied by a video clip, directed by Jack Shepherd. Watch it below:

‘On Our Own’ is Lime Cordiale’s second single for 2020, following on from ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’ which was released in January. ‘On Our Own’ and ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’ will both feature on the band’s new record, along with previously released singles ‘Following Fools’, ‘Dirt Cheap’, ‘Money’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘Robbery’.

In a statement, the band said that ‘On Our Own’ reflects on the tumultuous cycle of a doomed relationship.

“The first verse is about finally finding some alone time together, away from friends and distractions. Just the two of us on our own,” the band said.

“The second verse is the breakup. The relationship has gone stale and we need some time on our own. The bridge is full of regret. Lonely, on our own and there’s no going back.”

Lime Cordiale are slated to appear at the rescheduled Splendour In The Grass festival in October. After that, they will tour the UK and Europe in November and December.

To pre-save ’14 Steps To A Better You’, click here.