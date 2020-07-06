Lime Cordiale announce Sydney drive-in show

Lime Cordiale will play a drive-in show at Sydney’s Raging Waters on August 1. The announcement comes after the band sold out the Oxford Art Factory shows they announced last week.

Raging Waters is set to host concerts by a range of other artists in July, including The Veronicas, Kate Ceberano, The Wiggles and Casey Donovan.

Lime Cordiale have enjoyed a busy 2020 thus far. The indie-pop duo are gearing up to release their second album ’14 Steps To A Better You’, this Friday (July 10).

The band has released 8 singles in the lead-up to the album’s release. They shared the most recent cut from the record, ‘Screw Loose’, last week (July 3). Previously released tracks ‘Following Fools’, ‘Dirt Cheap’, ’Robbery’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’, ‘On Our Own’ and ‘Addicted To The Sunshine’ will also appear on the album.

Lime Cordiale have also participated in a range of live-stream concerts since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, they performed at the ‘Concert for Homeless Kids’ benefit organised by triple j presenter Ciaran Lyons. Ali Barter, Boo Seeka, Lisa Mitchell and a handful of other artists also took to the stage at the concert.

Last month, Lime Cordiale announced that they would partake in Flemington Racecourse’s drive-in concert series during July. However, the drive-in concert series was cancelled as Victoria continues to report a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

To purchase tickets to Lime Cordiale’s drive-in show at Raging Waters, click here.