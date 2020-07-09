Lime Cordiale announce U18 pop-up Sydney shows for today

Lime Cordiale have announced a string of last-minute pop-up shows in Sydney to celebrate the release of their new album ’14 Steps To A Better You’. The shows are open exclusively to under-18s.

The indie-pop duo will perform five short sets at Northern Beaches PCYC today (July 10). The first kicks off at 2:30pm, with later sessions commencing at 3:45pm, 5:00pm, 6:15pm and 7:30pm.

The band will also be signing copies of their new album, which hit shelves and streaming services today (July 10). Fans will be able to purchase the album at the event, as well as take photos in an on-site photo booth.

Lime Cordiale made the announcement on social media yesterday (July 9).

“A little pop-up tomorrow for Sydney’s Northern Beaches,” the band wrote.

“We’ll have physical copies of our new album so you can be the first to get your paws on them.”

The event is ticketed, with each session having a limited capacity due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions. Click here to purchase a ticket.

’14 Steps To A Better You’ is Lime Cordiale’s second album, following on from 2017’s ‘Permanent Vacation’. It hit shelves today (July 10). The album features previously released singles ‘Robbery’, ‘On Our Own’, ‘Screw Loose’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’, ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’, ‘Money’, Dirt Cheap’ and ‘Following Fools’.