Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald and more added to ‘Great Southern Nights’ lineup

Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald, Wendy Matthews and more have been announced as new additions to the ‘Great Southern Nights’ lineup, set to see 1000 COVID-Safe gigs take place across NSW this November.

‘Great Southern Nights’ is a program introduced by the NSW Government in an effort to help revive the state’s live music industry after it was hit so heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other acts joining include Sycco, Shannon Noll, Phil Jamieson & Pat Davieson, Kim Churchill, merci, mercy, Tumbleweed and Shane Nicholson.

These acts join the huge amount of artists already slated to perform as part of the event, including Tones And I, Thelma Plum, Birds Of Tokyo, Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, The Veronicas and more.

With over 60 acts already announced so far, the event has also told fans to keep an eye out for more artist announcements in the future.

The event is being put on in partnership with Destination NSW as well as the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen said in a press statement that the performances will take “Aussie music to almost every corner of NSW”.

While details around tickets, venues and cities are yet to be revealed, reps for the event have urged fans to keep in mind that the performances are subject to change should coronavirus cases spike again or due to any otherwise unforeseen circumstances.