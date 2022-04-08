Lime Cordiale drop summery new single ‘Facts Of Life’, announce six new Australian tour dates

Lime Cordiale have shared a summery new single titled ‘Facts Of Life’, alongside the news that they’ve added an extra six dates to their current national tour.

Riding hot on the heels of their six-track ‘Cordi Elba’ EP – a joint effort with actor Idris Elba, which landed back in January – the new song is a breezy, tongue-in-cheek sliver of surf-pop carried by glittery keys, groovy bass and gently-strummed acoustic guitars.

In a press release, vocalist and bassist Louis Leimbach explained that ‘Facts Of Life’ is about “the feelings that surround new experiences”, opining: “That fresh excitement that surrounds being young and naive, soaked in sexual tension, is something to cherish.”

Vocalist, guitarist and Leimbach’s brother, Oli, added: “You can read about the birds and the bees all you want but it won’t make a difference to how you feel in the moment. Get kooky and make mistakes because these are the facts of life.”

Yesterday (April 7), Lime Cordiale began their long-delayed ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ tour, playing the first of two shows at the Fremantle Arts Centre. The second will take place tonight (April 8), before the band – joined by openers Teenage Dads and ILUKA – take to stages in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

To celebrate ‘Facts Of Life’ coming out today, the band have also added an additional six dates to their schedule, slating intimate gigs in Wollongong, the Sunshine Coast, Kingscliff, Hobart, Adelaide and Coffs Harbour for the first half of May. The Rions will open for Lime Cordiale at all six of the new shows, with tickets on sale now via the band’s website.

Lime Cordiale will also perform at all three dates of this year’s Groovin The Moo festival – hitting Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo this month – before embarking on a 29-date tour of Europe and the UK in June.

The band were also scheduled to head up their own festival, The Squeeze, before it was cancelled last month due to “the uncertainty around large-scale outdoor events”.

Lime Cordiale’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 8 – Fremantle, Arts Centre

Tuesday 12 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 20 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Thursday 21 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 23 – Maitland, Groovin The Moo

Sunday 24 – Canberra, Groovin The Moo

Saturday 30 – Bendigo, Groovin The Moo

MAY

Thursday 5 – Wollongong, The Great Hall @ Wollongong Uni

Friday 6 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 7 – Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter

Sunday 8 – Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel

Thursday 12 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Friday 13 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 14 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey