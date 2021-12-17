Watch Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba’s vibrant new video for ‘What’s Not To Like’

Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba have shared a new video for their recent collaborative single ‘What’s Not To Like’ following the song’s arrival last month.

With the Leimbach brothers and Elba on opposite sides of the world, the Ken Weston-directed visuals were shot via green screen. Centred around a poker machine the trio are trapped inside, Cordi and Elba perform the song foregrounded by an array of vibrant backgrounds, switching between costumes.

“This music video was really driven by Idris,” Oli Leimbach says of the video. “The song is about the different versions of ourselves so Idris talked us through this concept of his.”

Adds Louis: “We received Idris’ footage first and then we had to somehow match his performance! God, he just looks so good on the screen! How could we possibly look that good!”

Watch the video for ‘What’s Not To Like’ below:

“It’s a song about finding who you really are and not chasing who you think people want you to be. It is a driver’s seat singer classic,” Elba explains of the song itself.

Following lead single ‘Apple Crumble’ back in September, ‘What’s Not To Like’ marks the second single from Lime Cordiale and Elba’s forthcoming collaborative mini-album, ‘Cordi Elba’, which is set to arrive on January 14.

“We wrote everything together,” Oli Leimbach said in a statement upon announcing the record. “We were all writing lyrics – it wasn’t our music or his music, it was smack bang down the middle with every lyric.”

Elba had previously teamed up with the band earlier this year, when he performed on a new version of the band’s track ‘Unnecessary Things’ during a Lime Cordiale show in Sydney. The band recently took home the award for Best Australian Live Act at this year’s ARIA Awards for the tour the show was a part of.

“I wanted to collaborate,” Elba said of the new album. “We agreed about the vibe and the song was there. They were really open to ideas; it was an opportunity for me to write songs I normally wouldn’t write. Ultimately, this is a step into a new universe musically for me.”

In April of next year, Lime Cordiale will head out on a rescheduled headline tour – see dates and details here. The same month, they’ll also kick off the next edition of their touring festival The Squeeze, with the likes of Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and more onboard.