Lime Cordiale, Paul Kelly and more to perform in YouTube Music Sessions

ARIA and YouTube have partnered to launch a weekly music series, the YouTube Music Sessions. The weekly series aims to raise funds for arts relief charity, Support Act, and kicks off on Wednesday, August 5.

Each episode of the four-week series will feature a performance by one established artist and one rising star. The first session, commencing at 7pm AEST, will feature performances from Lime Cordiale and Mia Rodriguez.

Jessica Mauboy and Emalia will perform in week two, with Paul Kelly and Eliott taking the reins for the third edition. Vera Blue and Jack Gray will perform on the fourth and final week of the YouTube Music Sessions.

“Emerging artists and established artists support each other. It isn’t a one-way street,” explained Paul Kelly in a press release.

“I love introducing young artists I like to my audience. I want that audience to walk away with the sense that they’ve just witnessed something that will never happen again.”

In a statement, ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen explained the rationale for the new series.

“During these challenging times we have seen Australian audiences move to watch even more online performances, and our artists have done an amazing job in helping us stay connected in this difficult period,” Rosen said.

Viewers will be able to donate to Support Act during each episode. As part of the initiative, YouTube have donated an initial $50,000 to Support Act.

According to Support Act CEO, Clive Miller, donations from the series will “support our 24/7 professional counselling helpline as well as COVID-19 crisis relief grants – which provide financial support in the areas of rent/mortgage, food, utilities, medical equipment and other expenses.”