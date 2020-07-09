GAMING  

Lime Cordiale release new album ’14 Steps To A Better You’

The follow-up to 2017's 'Permanent Vacation' is finally here

By Josh Martin
Lime Cordiale Addicted To Sunshine music video
Credit: Press / Aedán O'Donnell

Lime Cordiale have released their second album ’14 Steps To A Better You’ today (July 10).

The 14-track record features the seven singles released by the duo over the last two years, including ‘Robbery’, ‘Screw Loose’, ‘Dirt Cheap’ and ‘On Our Own’. Three of those singles released last year, ‘Money’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘Robbery’, placed in triple j’s annual Hottest 100 list, which was topped by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’. The duo’s Like A Version cover of The Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ also ranked in the poll, coming in at Number 17.

In a four-star review ahead of its release, NME said ’14 Steps To A Better You’ “never lets go of the beating heart that’s made relatable stars of Lime Cordiale”.

“It’s more refined, more considered but still inspires excitement at every starry-eyed turn. By reimagining self-help books – with a smirk – they put power in the hands of the listener.”

Listen to the new album below:

’14 Steps To A Better You’ follows Lime Cordiale’s 2017 debut ‘Permanent Vacation’.

The band launched the new album earlier this month, with a series of mostly sold-out, limited capacity shows at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory. They’re set to continue, with two shows a night, until July 15.

Today, the band will head to Sydney’s Northern Beaches for an under-18s only pop-up, where they’ll sign copies of the album, take photos with fans and perform some songs acoustically.

