Lime Cordiale – aka brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach – have returned with a brand-new song titled ‘Addicted To Sunshine’. It arrived alongside a video which you can watch below.

The track, which is a preview of the Lime Cordiale’s forthcoming sophomore album, is described as a “summery track” with a slightly grim undertone, the Sydney duo wrote in a press statement.

“In Australia, we love the sun. We love our sunny summer activities. We love sun-baking, swimming and feeling the need for a selfie in front of a waterfall,” Lime Cordiale said. “The sun is our creator, it’s our life source and we’re addicted to it but we’re letting it destroy us. It’s heating the planet and we’re cooking.”

The band added: “This song is about getting up off our towels and changing bad habits. We need to consume less, offset our shitty actions and respect the sunshine and environment that we love.”

In the accompanying throwback visual directed by Jack Shepherd, the brothers star as a nerdy pair of research scientists from Planet B conducting observational research on Australians in their natural habitat. Check out the comical ‘Addicted To Sunshine’ video here:

Lime Cordiale released their debut album, ‘Permanent Vacation’, in 2017. Last year, they dropped a handful of singles including ‘Money’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘Robbery’. Those three songs recently charted on triple j’s annual Hottest 100 list, which was topped by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’. The duo’s Like A Version cover of The Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ also ranked in the poll, coming in at number 17.