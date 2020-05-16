Lime Cordiale share stripped-back cover of Ruel’s ‘Dazed & Confused’

Lime Cordiale have shared a stripped-back version of Ruel’s hit track ‘Dazed & Confused’, recorded from isolation.

The simple rendition was performed by the duo with the instrumental backing of a guitar and pre-recorded vocal harmonies.

“Pubs opening up here in Aus have got us Dazed & Confused. But very relieved. Stay safe chickens,” Lime Cordiale wrote on Twitter.

Watch it below:

The cover is the second by Liam Cordiale in their newly-minted “Corona Sessions”, following ‘Millenium Queen’ by Approachable Members Of Your Local Community back in March.

The Sydney rockers have been busy in lockdown ahead of the release of their second album ’14 Steps To A Better You’. They’ve shared a series of satirical retro-TV infomercials riffing on the forthcoming album’s title, spruiking dubious benefits of its purchase.

’14 Steps To A Better You’ is set to feature the band’s 2020 singles, ‘On Our Own’ and ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’, as well as the five released last year – ‘Following Fools’, ‘Dirt Cheap’, ‘Money’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘Robbery’.

Lime Cordiale intend to play the rescheduled Splendour In The Grass festival in October. After that, they will tour the UK and Europe in November and December, coronavirus gathering and travel restrictions permitting.