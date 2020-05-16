GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

Lime Cordiale share stripped-back cover of Ruel’s ‘Dazed & Confused’

"Pubs opening up here in Aus have got us Dazed & Confused"

By Josh Martin
Liam Cordiale and Ruel
Lime Cordiale and Ruel. Photo credit: Jack Shepherd (Lime Cordiale), Michelle Grace Hunder (Ruel)

Lime Cordiale have shared a stripped-back version of Ruel’s hit track ‘Dazed & Confused’, recorded from isolation.

The simple rendition was performed by the duo with the instrumental backing of a guitar and pre-recorded vocal harmonies.

“Pubs opening up here in Aus have got us Dazed & Confused. But very relieved. Stay safe chickens,” Lime Cordiale wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The cover is the second by Liam Cordiale in their newly-minted “Corona Sessions”, following ‘Millenium Queen’ by Approachable Members Of Your Local Community back in March.

The Sydney rockers have been busy in lockdown ahead of the release of their second album ’14 Steps To A Better You’. They’ve shared a series of satirical retro-TV infomercials riffing on the forthcoming album’s title, spruiking dubious benefits of its purchase.

’14 Steps To A Better You’ is set to feature the band’s 2020 singles, ‘On Our Own’ and ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’, as well as the five released last year – ‘Following Fools’, ‘Dirt Cheap’, ‘Money’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ and ‘Robbery’.

Advertisement

Lime Cordiale intend to play the rescheduled Splendour In The Grass festival in October. After that, they will tour the UK and Europe in November and December, coronavirus gathering and travel restrictions permitting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.