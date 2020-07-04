Lime Cordiale share new single ‘Screw Loose’

Lime Cordiale have shared a new single, ‘Screw Loose’ and an accompanying music video.

The half-live, half-animated visual was directed by Jack Shepherd and animated by Joe Brown. It features the brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach on an adventure into the Australian wilderness, stumbling onto a form of “psychedelic relief”. Watch it below:

‘Screw Loose’ is taken from Lime Cordiale’s forthcoming sophomore album, ’14 Steps to a Better You’, slated for a July 10 release via Chugg Music and London Cowboys.

Per a press release, the single was written by the brothers on a sleepless night in Los Angeles.

“We were laughing throughout the whole writing process,” said Louis of the track.

“The great thing about working with our producer Dave Hammer is that he never says, ‘no’. Most of the time he just wants to take things further. The kookaburra laugh at the end of the song has been there from the start and we always thought someone would try to convince us to take it out. It’s a pretty dominating sound and very Australian but it places the song in the environment that we want it to be in.”

“We filmed the music video over three days on the other side of the Blue Mountains in New South Wales,” Oli added.

“We wanted the video to feel like you’re going a bit insane yourself and these wackos did a great job of that.”

’14 Steps to a Better You’ follows their 2017 debut full-length ‘Permanent Vacation’. The brothers recently sold out their album launch tour at hometown venue Oxford Art Factory, including the additional dates added earlier this week.