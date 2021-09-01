Lime Cordiale, Stevan, Emily Wurramara and more to play Isol-Aid fundraiser for Afghanistan

Lime Cordiale, Stevan, Emily Wurramara and more artists will play a live-streamed fundraising event to aid the people of Afghanistan.
Australian Musicians for Afghanistan takes place tomorrow (Thursday September 2) via Instagram. A slew of Aussie artists will perform over eight hours to raise money for the Mahboba’s Promise Afghan Relief Fund. The event is presented by Isol-Aid, working with Didirri, Greg Carey and Michael Ridgeway (Grow Yourself Up).
The likes of Georgia Maq, Merpire, Pierce Brothers, Hayley Mary, Maple Glider and more will perform 20-minute sets through their personal Instagram accounts between 3pm and 11pm. Find the full line-up below.
According to a press release, the money raised from the event will ensure Mahboba’s Promise – which has been operating in Afghanistan for 25 years – can provide emergency food, shelter, water and medical essentials, as well as helping in the relocation of vulnerable Afghan people to safer regions.
Donations to Mahboba’s Promise can be made here. Follow the show via the artists’ handles of the Isol-Aid website.
Isol-Aid’s Australian Musicians for Afghanistan line-up is:
Akosia
Batts
Clea
Didirri
Eaglemont
Emerson Snowe
Emily Wurramara
Forever Son
Georgia Maq
Guthrie
Hayley Mary
Jess Locke
Julz Evans
Kim Churchill
Lime Cordiale
Liz Stringer
Maple Glider
Merpire
Pierce Brothers
Stevan
Sydnee Carter
Thando
Tulliah
Ustad Khalil Gudaz