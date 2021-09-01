Lime Cordiale, Stevan, Emily Wurramara and more to play Isol-Aid fundraiser for Afghanistan

Lime Cordiale, Stevan, Emily Wurramara and more artists will play a live-streamed fundraising event to aid the people of Afghanistan.

Australian Musicians for Afghanistan takes place tomorrow (Thursday September 2) via Instagram. A slew of Aussie artists will perform over eight hours to raise money for the Mahboba’s Promise Afghan Relief Fund. The event is presented by Isol-Aid, working with Didirri, Greg Carey and Michael Ridgeway (Grow Yourself Up).

The likes of Georgia Maq, Merpire, Pierce Brothers, Hayley Mary, Maple Glider and more will perform 20-minute sets through their personal Instagram accounts between 3pm and 11pm. Find the full line-up below.

According to a press release, the money raised from the event will ensure Mahboba’s Promise – which has been operating in Afghanistan for 25 years – can provide emergency food, shelter, water and medical essentials, as well as helping in the relocation of vulnerable Afghan people to safer regions.

Donations to Mahboba’s Promise can be made here. Follow the show via the artists’ handles of the Isol-Aid website.

Isol-Aid’s Australian Musicians for Afghanistan line-up is:

Akosia

Batts

Clea

Didirri

Eaglemont

Emerson Snowe

Emily Wurramara

Forever Son

Georgia Maq

Guthrie

Hayley Mary

Jess Locke

Julz Evans

Kim Churchill

Lime Cordiale

Liz Stringer

Maple Glider

Merpire

Pierce Brothers

Stevan

Sydnee Carter

Thando

Tulliah

Ustad Khalil Gudaz