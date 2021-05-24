Lime Cordiale, The Veronicas and more to perform at 2021 State Of Origin

Lime Cordiale, The Veronicas and more have been tipped as the pre-game entertainment for this year’s State Of Origin series.

Taking place across three games in three cities, JK-47 and Sheppard round out the entertainment lineup for 2021.

The Veronicas will perform at Game 1 at Melbourne’s MCG on Wednesday June 9, while Sheppard will be taking on Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium for Game 2 on Sunday June 27.

Then, with the final game of the series taking place at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Wednesday June 14, both Lime Cordiale and JK-47 will be performing.

In a statement shared by NRL, The Veronicas – Jess and Lisa Origliasso – shared that the opportunity to play the iconic event, which sees New South Wales face off against Queensland in three games of NRL, is a “dream come true”.

“As young girls growing up, we watched the State of Origin every year with our Dad, cheering on Queensland,” the duo said.

“It’s a dream come true to play at this iconic sporting event. We know the vital role music plays in hyping and motivating audiences and players, so we intend to show Australia that two girls from Brisbane can do it loud and proud at the MCG.”

Tickets for each of the games are on sale now.

Outside of the event, The Veronicas are set to release their new album ‘GODZILLA’ this week, and will follow it up with another album, ‘HUMAN’ on July 2.

Later this year, Lime Cordiale will finally be taking their 2020 album ’14 Steps To A Better You’ on a nationwide headline tour.