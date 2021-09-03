Lime Cordiale, The Veronicas, Broods and more announced for 2021 Factory Summer Festival

The lineup for this year’s edition of the Factory Summer Festival has been announced, set to go down this December in Perth and Brisbane.

Acts like Broods, Masked Wolf, Example, KLP and Carmouflage Rose are set to perform in both cities, while punters in Perth can also catch sets by the likes of Hermitude, Lime Cordiale, Nina Las Vegas and The Veronicas.

2021 marks the Perth-native festival’s fifth consecutive year, being one of the few festivals able to go ahead in 2020. Last year also saw the festival expand to the east coast, making its debut in Brisbane and Melbourne. Only the Perth and Brisbane legs will go ahead this year, however, with concerns surrounding Melbourne’s recent COVID-19 outbreak making its return there unviable.

Advertisement

Perth’s dates will be spread across the last three weekends of 2021, taking place on Saturday December 18, Friday 24 and Friday 31, each at the Optus Stadium Parklands in Whadjuk Noongar. Brisbane’s sole event will also go down on Friday December 31, taking place at the Eagle Farm Racecourse.

Both cities share the same lineup, however with the benefit of additional dates, Perth will receive a more fleshed-out bill.

As for the festival’s format and venues, Factory Summer’s co-director, Chris Bausor, noted a change for the 2021 edition. Speaking to triple j earlier this week, he said: Shifting from the three-week long celebration to the four individual shows allows us to move to bigger sites, [meaning there will be] plenty of room for activations, staging, themed bars, rides, zones, and of course, space for those who enjoy a boogie.”

Tickets for all dates of the 2021 Factory Summer Festival go on sale Thursday September 14, available from the festival’s website, with a pre-sale taking place on Tuesday 12.

The full lineup for the 2021 Factory Summer Festival is:

Airwolf

Broods

Carmouflage Rose

Cosmo’s Midnight*

Electric Fields

Example

FlexMami

Godlands*

Hermitude*

Jono

KLP

Lastlings*

Lime Cordiale*

Little Fritter

Lucille Croft*

Mashd N Kutcher*

Masked Wolf

Nina Las Vegas*

Set Mo*

Stace Cadet

The Veronicas*

Young Franco

Yung Gwopp

Advertisement

* Perth only