Lime Cordiale to host live-stream series with rising Aussie bands

Sydney duo Lime Cordiale have been enlisted to host a new live-stream series which aims to discover underground Aussie musicians.

The band, made up of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, are teaming up with Mercury Hard Cider to launch the ‘Mercury Rising’ series.

The three-week series will feature three up-and-coming Australian acts. Each artist will perform a set of originals, plus a cover of a track that appears on Lime Cordiale’s forthcoming second album, ’14 Steps To A Better You’.

Sydney bands Bread Club and Pyjama Sundayz and Canberra outfit ARCHIE are the three groups that will feature in the series. ‘Mercury Rising’ premieres on Mercury Cider’s Facebook page on May 22 at 6pm (AEST).

“We are excited to be a part of Mercury Rising. We’ve always been passionate about supporting emerging talent through projects like our mini-festival The Squeeze, so we jumped at the chance to be a part of this initiative,” Lime Cordiale said in a statement, via pedestrian.tv.

“This is going to be the first time we get to hear other artists cover songs off our new album ’14 Steps To A Better You’, and we can’t wait to hear how each of the bands interpret the tracks.”

’14 Steps To A Better You’ is set to drop on July 10, and will feature previously released singles ‘Robbery’, ‘Following Fools’, ‘Dirt Cheap’, ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’, ‘Money’, ‘Addicted To The Sunshine’ and ‘On Our Own’.

Recently, Lime Cordiale treated fans to a cover of Ruel’s ‘Dazed and Confused’, which is the second cover they’ve performed as part of their ‘Corona Sessions’.