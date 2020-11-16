Lime Cordiale to perform ‘No Plans To Make Plans’ on tonight’s ‘Q+A’

Sydney duo Lime Cordiale will be appearing on the ABC’s Q+A tonight (November 16) to perform their track ‘No Plans To Make Plans’.

The song is lifted from their latest album ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ which was released in July, and featured the singles ‘Screw Loose’, ‘On Our Own’ and ‘Addicted To The Sunshine’, among others.

The pair’s performance will wrap up the program, which airs on ABC TV from 9.35pm AEDT.

Lime Cordiale is the musical project of brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, who released their debut album ‘Permanent Vacation’ in 2017. The pair released a slew of singles in the years that followed, such as ‘Robbery’, ‘Dirt Cheap’ and ‘Money’, which also made it onto ’14 Steps To A Better You’.

The album earned them four-stars in a review from NME, who said it “never lets go of the beating heart that’s made relatable stars of Lime Cordiale”.

“It’s more refined, more considered but still inspires excitement at every starry-eyed turn. By reimagining self-help books – with a smirk – they put power in the hands of the listener.”

Not ones to slow down, the duo recently released a deluxe version of the album which featured four new tracks, including the hospitality-inspired ‘Reality Check Please’.

Lime Cordiale have been nominated for multiple ARIA Awards thanks to the record, including Album Of The Year, Best Group, Breakthrough Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Independent Release and more.

They’re also up for Australian Album Of The Year in triple j’s J Awards.