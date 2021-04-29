Lime Cordiale unveil retro music video for ‘No Plans To Make Plans’

Lime Cordiale have released the music video for their track ‘No Plans To Make Plans’.

‘No Plans To Make Plans’ is lifted from their second studio album, ’14 Steps To A Better You’, released back in July. A deluxe version was released later that year with six additional tracks.

In the retro-themed video, directed by Tim Swallow, Oli and Louis Leimbach link up with model Summer Kane to confront their self-absorbed lookalikes, the Slimeback brothers.

“‘No Plans To Make Plans’ was never intended to be single when we released the album. Our audience grabbed a hold of it and it somehow turned into a single on its own,” Oli said in a statement.

“We play ourselves as well as the self-absorbed types we wrote the song about. But this song wasn’t meant to be about one type of person in particular… it’s aimed at all those that are only thinking about themselves and not the greater good.”

Watch the clip below:

NME gave ’14 Steps To A Better You’ four stars upon its release, writing that “after tasting success, the Leimbach brothers turn out a more refined record that shows they’re ready for more”.

The LP went on to take out Australian Album Of The Year at the 2020 J Awards, and have five tracks listed in the triple j Hottest 100 for 2020.

The band are currently gearing up for a national tour, kicking off in October in Queensland. Tickets for the six-date tour go on sale tomorrow (April 30) through Frontier.