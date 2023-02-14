Lime Cordiale, Winston Surfshirt lead The Long Sunset 2023 line-up

Lime Cordiale, Winston Surfshirt, Hatchie, Sycco and Tia Gostelow lead the line-up for this year’s edition of Queensland music and camping festival The Long Sunset.

After its inaugural event was held in 2022, The Long Sunset will return on April 29 at Elysian Fields in Canungra, a town in the Scenic Rim region of Queensland. The 500-acre site is a 45-minute drive from the Gold Coast and an hour from Brisbane. This year’s bill will also feature performances from Peach Fur, Bella Amor, Baby Cool and Luke Brazier.

“It doesn’t take much convincing to get us up to that beautiful part of the world,” headliners Lime Cordiale said in a statement alongside the announcement. “We might have to extend the trip and stay for a week, so we’ll probably bump into you at the op shop.”

Winston Surfshirt added: “We’re pumped to be heading back to Queensland in April, always love playing up there. The line-up is exceptional, some serious talent we’ll be playing amongst.”

Tickets for this year’s edition of The Long Sunset are on sale now via the Queensland Music Trails website. There are both one-day event and three-day camping tickets available.

The Long Sunset debuted last year, with the likes of Angus & Julia Stone, Ball Park Music and Babe Rainbow performing as part of its inaugural event. In a statement alongside this year’s announcement, Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the success of The Long Sunset’s 2022 debut has ensured its return.

“I have had nothing but overwhelmingly positive feedback on that first concert event, from a diverse array of attendees,” he said. “All were blown away by the spectacular setting, in that incredibly lush valley surrounded by mountains, and the happy, relaxed vibe that permeated the event, as well as the brilliant musical line-up.”

