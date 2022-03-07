Lime Cordiale’s The Squeeze festival has been cancelled for 2022

Lime Cordiale have announced that this year’s edition of their touring festival, The Squeeze, has been cancelled.

Announced last November, The Squeeze was originally meant to kick off in Mandurah, WA, on April 2 before trekking throughout the country across the month and into May, wrapping up in Cairns, QLD.

The bill boasted not only Lime Cordiale – brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach – but the likes of Client Liaison, Thelma Plum, The Vanns, merci, mercy and Beddy Rays among others.

A press statement issued today (March 8) confirmed the event’s cancellation for this year, saying “the uncertainty around large scaled outdoor events in recent months has had an impact” on the festival, with a plan to return in 2023. Ticket holders for 2022 dates can obtain a refund at the point of purchase.

Lime Cordiale fans, however, will still be able to catch the Sydney pop-rock duo at one of their upcoming rescheduled shows on their ’14 Steps To A Better You’ tour.

The band kick off a seven-date run in support of their 2020 album of the same name in Fremantle, WA, on Thursday April 7, wrapping up proceedings at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday May 6.

Upon its release almost two years ago, ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ received a four-star review from NME, heralding it as “a more refined record” than 2017 debut ‘Permanent Vacation’.

“Rather than chasing more of the same, on ’14 Steps To A Better You’, Oli and Louis Leimbach compile a scrapbook of lessons learnt and hearts broken. It’s more refined, more considered but still inspires excitement at every starry-eyed turn.”