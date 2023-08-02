Watch the music video teaser for LIMELIGHT’s ‘Madeleine’

Rookie K-pop girl group LIMELIGHT have unveiled a teaser for their upcoming single ‘Madeleine’.

On August 2, the three-member girl group released a new teaser clip for the visual for their new single ‘Madeleine’, due out on August 4 at 6pm KST. The teaser features LIMELIGHT walking through an airport as camera lights flash around them. Later, the girl group are transported to a beach, where they enjoy a summer getaway.

“You make me love you / Why don’t you know? / Embracing my trembling heart / Falling in love,” they sing in a snippet of the track. The upcoming single album release of ‘Madeleine’ will also include instrumental and acapella versions of the song.

Advertisement

LIMELIGHT’s upcoming return will mark their first comeback since officially debuting with their mini-album ‘Love & Happiness’ this February. That record was led by the single ‘Honestly’, which was named by NME as one of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far.

“It’s the trio’s distinct vocals that turn this into a must-listen, with each member’s rich delivery of her verses and their collective choral harmonies elevating the already engaging dance tune,” wrote NME.

LIMELIGHT currently comprises members MiU, Suhye and Gaeun, though their agency 143 Entertainment has announced that the act will be an “expandable” group with an unlimited number of members. Kang Ye-seo and Mashiro of Kep1er, who had been trainees under the agency, are expected to join the act following the expiration of the project group’s contract.

143 Entertainment is also home to K-pop boyband iKON, who joined the agency this January, days after leaving longtime agency YG Entertainment. iKON’s Jay also appeared in LIMELIGHT’s music video for ‘Honestly’.