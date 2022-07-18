Limp Bizkit postpone UK/European tour due to Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns”

Limp Bizkit have postponed their upcoming 2022 UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

The band were set to play four shows this September, including two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy, in support of recent album ‘Still Sucks’.

They have now announced that their frontman Durst has been advised to take an “immediate break from touring” by a medical profession, and that the dates will be rescheduled.

Durst and the band wrote: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour.

“We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.”

Durst also shared a video about the news on the band’s website, which you can watch here.

In a three-star review of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’, which includes comeback track ‘Dad Vibes’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”

Back in April, the second date of the band’s ‘Still Sucks’ tour was cancelled due to venue concerns about “possible chaos”.

The nu-metal group were meant to play in Florida on April 30 but shortly before doors, the gig was cancelled.

Taking to social media, Limp Bizkit wrote: “We are so sorry. Tonight’s show cancellation was not our decision. There was a safety concern and safety comes first.”

They followed it up by explaining “The promoters told us they were concerned there could be a safety issue that could result in possible chaos and injuries resulting in the cancellation of tonight’s show. Bummer.”