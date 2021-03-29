Lindsay Lohan releases new single ‘Lullaby’ as an NFT

Lindsay Lohan has released a new track called ‘Lullaby’ as an NFT.

The actor and singer teased the song on social media over the weekend, and has now made it available via the FansForever digital platform as a non-fungible token (NFT) – a new form of cryptocurrency.

You can stream ‘Lullaby’ in its entirety via the aforementioned site, where you can also bid on the NFT version – dubbed as “a never before experience” that will “send you on a trip down memory lane” with unique visuals.

“Lindsay has fully invested herself in dropping this song as an NFT with a sole objective of delivering a message of empowerment, a signal out to the world to embrace the beauty that nature has blessed us all uniquely with,” an official description reads.

Lohan previously told Forbes that the rising NFT format, which utilises blockchain technology to store unique content, will soon be used by “everyone in Hollywood and beyond”.

“Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music and art,” she said. “I see a future where crypto, NFTs and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception.”

Lohan suggested that NFT’s would allow for musicians to “automatically receive royalties” for their work, adding: “I think it’s a great way to bridge the gap between the consumer and artist.”

Other acts to have recently jumped on the NFT craze include Kings Of Leon, Grimes, Aphex Twin and – controversially – Gorillaz, who have been labelled as hypocritical due to the format’s effect on climate change.

As NME‘s Mark Beaumont explained in a recent blog, NFTs “act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles.”

Lindsay Lohan returned with her first music in over a decade last April in the form of the single ‘Back To Me’, which was about “moving forward and letting the past go”.