Lindsay Tebbutt, drummer for the Choirboys, has died from cancer

Lindsay Tebbutt, drummer and founding member of the Choirboys, has died from cancer.

Tebbutt passed away in the early hours of Friday morning (December 17), following a battle with mesothelioma – a type of cancer that affects the mesothelial cells that cover most internal organs.

The news was shared by the band on social media, who remembered him as a “wonderful, beautiful man”.

“Choirboys regret to inform the world that our long-term drummer and founding member Lindsay Tebbutt passed away this morning at 2:18am with family by his side,” they wrote.

“Lindsay was loved by all who knew him. He was funny, intelligent, and very talented not just as a drummer but as a singer and song writer. He will be immortalized on our recordings and on the many videos out there.”

“He is free now, flying high and laughing with that voice that we were so used to hearing backstage. Goodbye you wonderful, beautiful man we will love you forever.”

Choirboys’ lead singer Mark Gable also shared a tribute to his late bandmate, writing: “I am not one who normally empties my heart on social media but here I go.

“His (Tebbutt’s) first words to me as I opened the door to his knock at 132 Lagoon Street, Narrabeen were ‘well, I’m here’ the year was 1977. His then girlfriend Jane who went to Uni with my then girlfriend Helen, had organised that Lindsay Tebbutt and I get together to see if we could make music together they were right, we did do just that and a lot more with Brad Carr, Ian Hulme and Brett Williams in those 44 years till now.

“His last words to me where ‘I will hold you close to my heart as I walk toward the light’ well there was a little more joking around before we finally hung up our phones as was Lindsay’s way.”

“A huge part of us dies as well when someone we love flies on, and it is true. I love you Lindsay Tebbutt, fly high and keep laughing forever. Sending love to all that knew you and come from you.”

Tebbutt and Gable formed Choirboys in Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 1979 as a pub rock band, with Brad Carr on guitar and Ian Hulme on bass. Brett Williams would later replace Carr in the mid-’80s.

The outfit have released nine studio albums over their 40-plus year career, with their latest LP ‘1965 Life’s a Beach’ arriving in July 2016. They also released a compilation album titled ‘Feels Good’ earlier this year, comprising songs they performed during a 2020 live-stream performance.