Linkin Park announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Meteora’ with lead single ‘Lost’

Linkin Park have officially announced the 20th anniversary edition of their second album, 2003’s ‘Meteora’, alongside the release of a previously unheard track called ‘Lost’.

The song’s release was announced by the band on Monday (February 6) – following some cryptic teasers at the end of January – and comes alongside an anime-style video formed with the aide of artificial intelligence.

In a press release, Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda explained that discovering ‘Lost’ in the band’s archives “was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself”. He added of its significance: “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with [late frontman Chester Bennington’s] voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way.”

Shinoda went on to tease that fans are “going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in [the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Meteora’]”.

Have a look at the video for ‘Lost’ – directed by Maciej Kuciara and pplpleasr, produced by Shibuya, and featuring AI work led by Kaiber, Jacky Lu and Sagans – below:

The upcoming ‘Meteora’ reissue will hit shelves on April 7 in a series of limited physical editions, including a triple CD, four-disc LP and “super deluxe” box set (find pre-orders here). That latter package comes with four CDs, three DVDs and five vinyl records, as well as a 40-page book, an oversized poster of the ‘Meteora’ wall, a lithograph by Delta (the street artist who appears on the record’s cover), a sheet of retro Linkin Park stickers and a stencil of their classic logo.

Meanwhile, both the regular CD and vinyl sets include the full ‘Meteora’ album (including ‘Lost’), 19 demos and rarities from Linkin Park’s studio archives (including the previously unreleased demos ‘Unfortunate’ and ‘Halo’) and 10 live rarities. On top of all that, the digital edition comes with two full-length live albums – one tracked in Texas and the other in Nottingham – plus a set of 14 “lost demos”.

The release adds to a growing list of Linkin Park’s reissue catalogue, following the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Hybrid Theory’ that arrived in 2020, and the deluxe edition of ‘Minutes To Midnight’ that came out last year.

The band have been on hiatus since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, but recently said they planned to communicate with their fans “a little more regularly” in the future.

See the cover art and tracklisting for the for the new edition of ‘Meteora’ below:

‘Meteora’

1. ‘Foreword’

2. ‘Don’t Stay’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Hit The Floor’

6. ‘Easier To Run’

7. ‘Faint’

8. ‘Figure.09’

9. ‘Breaking The Habit’

10. ‘From The Inside’

11. ‘Nobody’s Listening’

12. ‘Session’

13. ‘Numb’

‘LPU Rarities 2.0’

1. ‘A.06’

2. ‘Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)’

3. ‘Sold My Soul To Yo Mama’

4. ‘Standing In The Middle’

5. ‘Program (Meteora Demo)’

6. ‘Faint (Demo 2002)’

7. ‘Figure.09 (Demo 2002)’

8. ‘Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002)’

9. ‘Cumulus (2002 Demo)’

10. ‘A-Six (Original Long Version)’

11. ‘Soundtrack (Meteora Demo)’

12. ‘Broken Foot (Meteora Demo)’

13. ‘Ominous (Meteora Demo)’

14. ‘Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

15. ‘Pepper (Meteora Demo)’

16. ‘Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo)’

17. ‘Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002)’

18. ‘Rhinocerous (2002 Demo)’

19. ‘Attached (2003 Demo)’

‘Live Rarities 2003-2004’

1. ‘Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

2. ‘From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

3. ‘Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003)’

4. ‘Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

5. ‘My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002)’

6. ‘Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003)’

7. ‘Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004)’

8. ‘Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live)’

9. ‘Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

10. ‘One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004)’

‘Live In Texas’ **

1. ‘Don’t Stay’

2. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

3. ‘Lying From You’

4. ‘Papercut’

5. ‘Side Two’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Figure.09’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘By Myself’

13. ‘P5hng Me A*Wy’

14. ‘Numb’

15. ‘Crawling’

16. ‘In The End’

17. ‘A Place For My Head’

18. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Live In Nottingham 2003’ **

1. ‘Session’

2. ‘Don’t Stay ’

3. ‘Somewhere I Belong’

4. ‘Lying From You’

5. ‘Papercut’

6. ‘Points Of Authority’

7. ‘Runaway’

8. ‘Faint’

9. ‘From The Inside’

10. ‘Hit The Floor’

11. ‘With You’

12. ‘Crawling ’

13. ‘In The End ’

14. ‘Easier To Run’

15. ‘A Place For My Head ’

16. ‘One Step Closer’

‘Lost Demos’ **

1. ‘Lost’

2. ‘Fighting Myself’

3. ‘More The Victim’

4. ‘Massive’

5. ‘Healing Foot’

6. ‘A6 (Meteora|20 Demo)’

7. ‘Cuidado (Lying From You Demo)’

8. ‘Husky (Hit The Floor Demo)’

9. ‘Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo)’

10. ‘Faint (Meteora|20 Demo)’

11. ‘Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo)’

12. ‘Shifter (From The Inside Demo)’

13. ‘Wesside’

14. ‘Resolution’

** only available on the digital edition and “super deluxe” box set