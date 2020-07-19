Linkin Park issue Donald Trump with cease and desist order for unauthorised use of ‘In The End’

Linkin Park have issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over the use of their song ‘In The End’.

On Saturday (July 18), the president shared a campaign-style clip tweeted by White House social media director, Dan Scavino, which featured the 2001 single.

A few hours later, the clip was removed from Twitter with the notification: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Twitter removed the video following a copyright complaint made by Machine Shop Entertainment, the management company owned by Linkin Park.

“We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorised representatives,” a Twitter representative told The Guardian.

Soon after, the band shared a statement online, writing: “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

In 2017, the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington voiced his disapproval of Trump, penning a tweet that read: “I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in.”

I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) January 30, 2017

Linkin Park are not the first to call the president out for the unauthorised use of their music. Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, the Rolling Stones, and more have told the president to not use their music.

