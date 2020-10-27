Linkin Park share unseen footage of the making of ‘One Step Closer’

Linkin Park have shared behind-the-scenes footage of the making of their classic video for ‘One Step Closer’.

The footage, which was shared to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Hybrid Theory’ last weekend, sees the then-youngsters anticipating the arrival of their debut record – with Chester Bennington recalling how he joined the group.

The late singer then goes on to explain why ‘One Step Closer’ is the lead single from the album, stating: “The song itself is a very good representation of the group as far as the riffs and the power of the song, and the aggression of it. Lyrically, it’s just about being fed up, and expressing that angst we all feel…”

The clip’s arrival comes after Linkin Park discussed the album’s far-reaching impact in a recent interview with NME.

Opening up on the wide-reaching legacy of the record, vocalist Mike Shinoda said: “They only seem like big songs in retrospect.

“In the studio, there was a lot of anxiety to get it right. The expectations of us as a band were growing so quickly. We were just kids being expected to headline big festivals with 40 minutes of music. The pressure was immense.”

The band also marked the anniversary by releasing a “lost” song ‘Pictureboard’ as part of their new re-issued edition of the record. Advertisement The ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ release also includes 12 previously unreleased tracks from the early noughties, an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the late Chester Bennington, as well as several demos.