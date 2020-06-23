Linkin Park reveal they still have unreleased material featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park have revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring former frontman Chester Bennington.

The band went on a hiatus after Bennington took his own life back in 2017. In the intervening period, co-vocalist Mike Shinoda has released his debut solo album while Bennington’s former group Grey Daze are due to release a new album on Friday (June 26).

In April, Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell said that the band had started work on new material ahead of the coronavirus crisis.

Now, Shinoda has revealed that the band have an unreleased song featuring Bennington in the stash. Sharing the news during a Twitch stream, Shinoda opened up about a song called ‘Friendly Fire’ that was supposed to appear on Linkin Park’s 2017 album ‘One More Light’.

“There was a song, a ‘One More Light’ song” Shinoda said (via AltPress). “We mixed more [songs] than [are on] the finished album and we mixed a couple [of] other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. [Or] if we could use it for a B-side and it was ‘Friendly Fire’.”

After sharing that the song was co-written by ‘One More Light’ collaborator Jon Green, Shinoda added: “I still love that song. Is that out somewhere? Did we put ‘Friendly Fire’ out at some point? We didn’t, did we?”

Fans proceeded to ask Shinoda to put the unreleased song out, to which he replied: “You literally are going to have to wait years to hear that song FYI.”

Earlier this month, Grey Daze, the band formed by a pre-Linkin Park Chester Bennington, shared the video for their new single B12 which features their late frontman.

Bennington left the band in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

The visuals premiered to kick off Download TV, a virtual edition of the UK’s biggest metal festival Download designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition on the weekend of June 12-14.