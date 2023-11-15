Linkin Park sued by former bassist for royalties of “more than 20” songs from 1999

Linkin Park have been sued by their former bassist, Kyle Christner, for royalties of “more than 20” songs from 1999.

According to the lawsuit that was filed at the U.S. District Court for the Central District Of California on Wednesday (November 8), Christner has claimed that he never received “a penny” for his work with the Grammy award-winning group “nor has he been properly credited, even as [his former bandmates] have benefitted from his creative efforts.” (per Blabbermouth)

Christner also alleged that his name had been removed from the “fan club edition” 2001 reissue of the band’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ EP. He also claimed that the 20th-anniversary box set of the ‘Hybrid Theory’ LP included a reissue of the EP that his name was removed from.

The lawsuit stated: “Though Christner was once under the misimpression that his bass parts were re-recorded on the EP after he left the band, he has, upon closer review, identified his bass playing on the edition of the EP included in the box set”

The box set also included other rarities such as previously unreleased tracks with some listed as “forgotten demos”. According to the lawsuit, one demo titled ‘Could Have Been’ has been viewed nearly a million times on YouTube since its release in 2020. (Per Rolling Stone)

The suit also claims that the former bassist went back and reviewed all of the archival material that was included in the box set and concluded that his work appeared on over 20 songs. He claimed that he reported his findings to the management company, Machine Shop Entertainment, with it going dark after acknowledging receipt of his letter.

During a Twitch stream in 2020, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda complimented Christner after the release of ‘Could Have Been’, calling his bass solo on the song “gnarly”, the lawsuit stated.

The bassist alleged other songs in the box set that feature his work are ‘She Couldn’t’, ‘Chair’, ‘Blue’ and ‘Step Up’.

“In fact, Christner appears to have played on at least tracks 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of Forgotten Demos, tracks 1, 2, 7, 13, 14, 16, 17 of LPU Rarities, and track 7 of B-Side Rarities, as well as the Hybrid Theory EP,” the lawsuit claimed, referring to CD groupings in the box set. (per Rolling Stone)

Christner has requested payment for back royalties, interest, and attorney’s fees as well as asking the court to determine who authored and owns the disputed songs and an accounting of all the profits generated by the works.

“It would be unjust for defendants to retain such benefit without paying plaintiff his fair share,” the lawsuit added.

Linkin Park members Shinoda, Delson, Rob Bourdon and Joseph Hahn are listed as defendants alongside the band’s management company, Machine Shop, and record label, Warner Records.

Both the band and label have yet to return a request for comment.