Lion Babe share dazzling new single ‘Get Up’ featuring Trinidad James

Lion Babe have released a dazzling new single, ‘Get Up’, featuring Trinidad James – listen to it below.

The new track arrives two months after the alt-R&B/soul duo – comprised of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and producer/DJ Lucas Goodman – announced the release of their upcoming third album, ‘Rainbow Child’.

It will be the follow-up to their 2019 album, ‘Cosmic Wind’, which spawned the singles ‘Western World’ featuring Wu-Tang Clan‘s Raekwon and ‘The Wave’ featuring Leikeli47.

Advertisement

Speaking on the their new song, Lion Babe said: “‘Get Up’ is a song about freeing yourself from your own thoughts and from others’ judgements. It’s a reminder that your higher self is unphased by all the noise.”

Listen to ‘Get Up’ below:

‘Get Up’ follows the release of singles ‘Frida Kahlo’ and last month’s spellbinding ‘Signs’, which features Ethiopian-raised and Brooklyn-based music artist Siimbiie Lakew.

Speaking about ‘Signs’, Hervey said: “The song is about being aware of how signs show up in your life whether it is through people, patterns or life experiences and how that can guide or warn you,”

Last September, Lion Babe shared a vibrant reworking of Yasiin Bey’s (fka Mos Def) classic 1999 track ‘Umi Says’.

Advertisement

The song, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s debut album ‘Black On Both Sides’, is a rallying cry that calls for all Black people to be freed in the wake of racial injustice.

Hervey and Goodman revamped the track in order to offer hope and inspiration at a time when inequality has been put back in the spotlight following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others.

“We’ve spent 2020 writing new music and creating in response to the heightened pain and injustice black lives have been experiencing,” the duo said in a statement. “Music has been our refuge. We have turned to the artists that have provided wisdom, encouragement and energy to help us get through it.”

They continued: “The song inspired us to bring it new life, the message however remains the same. FREEDOM for BLACK PEOPLE. We all are finding our own ways to participate in the revolution and for us it is with music.”