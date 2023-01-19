Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred, coroner requests more investigation

Lisa Marie Presley‘s cause of death has not yet been determined, with the medical examiner choosing to defer findings.

As CBS News reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner is requesting more investigation and additional studies into the death of the 54-year-old singer-songwriter.

Initial examination was unable to determine Presley’s cause of death. After more testing has been carried out, a doctor will evaluate the case again, but the timeframe for this process is not clear.

Presley – the only child of the late Elvis Presley – died on January 12, hours after she had been rushed to hospital following a medical emergency. Am ambulance was called to Presley’s Calabasas home, where responders reportedly administered CPR. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, had shared that news on social media, saying her daughter was “receiving the best care”.

Priscilla Presley later confirmed Lisa Marie’s death, saying in a statement: “My beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

News of Presley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes, with her ex-husband Nicolas Cage, the estate of Michael Jackson, Axl Rose, and Elvis star Austin Butler among those who honoured the late singer. Others who paid their respects included Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Pink, Garbage, Diane Warren, Bette Middler and John Travolta.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, near her late father and son Ben Keough, who took his own life in 2020 aged 27. A memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the Graceland mansion this Sunday (January 22).

This week, it was reported that Lisa Marie’s three daughters – Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood – will inherit Graceland. Lisa Marie retained ownership of the estate – Elvis’ former Graceland mansion and its surrounding 13 acres – in 1980, following her father’s death in 1977. In 1982, Graceland was turned into a public museum in tribute to Elvis.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 – the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the sole heir to her father’s estate. She released three studio albums during her life, with the first two – 2003’s ‘To Whom It May Concern’ and 2004’s ‘Now What’ – reaching the top 10 on the Billboard album chart.

Presley’s last public appearance took place on January 11 at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother in celebration of the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis.