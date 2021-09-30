Lisa Mitchell releases new single ‘Zombie’, announces forthcoming album

Lisa Mitchell has revealed that she has a forthcoming album on the way, marking the announcement with new single, ‘Zombie’.

The uplifting cut is an ode to being alive and the messiness that comes with it. It was produced by Tom Iansek of #1 Dads and Big Scary, with Mitchell softly singing “I’m not a zombie” over wistful instrumentation.

The single also arrives alongside an accompanying music video. Directed and produced by Ilsa Wynne-Hoelscher Kidd, the clip sees Mitchell relish sensory experiences, her world eventually shifting from black and white to colour. Watch it below:

“This song was written in Berlin in Summer,” Mitchell wrote on social media, marking the song’s arrival. “The season was blooming and the parks were filled with people.”

“Many an afternoon was spent following my friend around on a bicycle that was too big for me, with beers and maté stuffed into our bags, looking for our friends in the parks. I was riding on the thrill of far away places and the closeness of the unknown. I recorded the first demo back at my friends’ apartment in Kreuzberg.

“Being human can be so messy!! But I’d rather have my feelings ( and intuition / magic / superpowers ) than not. Basically, I’m glad I’m not a zombie!”

The cut is set to appear on her forthcoming fourth studio album. Details of a release date and title are yet to be announced, but it will be her first LP since 2016’s ‘Warriors’.

Mitchell is set to perform two December shows in Sydney and Melbourne in support of the new single. Tickets go on sale on October 6 and will be available to purchase here.

Lisa Mitchell’s ‘Zombie’ launch show dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 2 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel