Lisi tackles the consequences of knife violence in new single ‘Til The Death’

New Zealand-born, Queensland-based rapper Lisi has released a new single, ‘Til The Death’, lifted from his forthcoming album.

Based on a fictional story, the single follows two close friends, one of whom grows up following a path of knife violence.

The track is accompanied by a music video, directed by Moonboy, who has previously worked with Youngn Lipz, Day1, Manu Crooks and more artists. The clip flicks between the two friends as kids and grown men, ending with one of them getting stabbed and dying in a street fight.

“Love your usos, look out for your usos, and never lead them astray,” Lisi said of the new single in a statement. Watch the video below:

In addition to the new single, Lisi has announced a string of rescheduled national tour dates, spread across March next year. Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation.

Lisi’s currently untitled forthcoming album is scheduled for release in November through his label Castille, launched in partnership with Ada/Warner. It will follow on from the rapper’s 2020 EP ‘Average Man’. Lisi first made his debut with ‘Say Less’ in 2019.

Lisi’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 5 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Friday 11 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Manning Bar